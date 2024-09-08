In Ananya Panday's <i>Call Me Bae</i> Photo Dump, Mom Bhavana Pandey Steals The Show

Ananya Panday's latest Instagram post must not be missed. The actress has shared a series of behind-the-scenes snaps from her recent release, Call Me Bae. The first image shows her sitting on a chair. Following that, there are stunning shots of Ananya, dressed as her character Bella Chowdhary aka Bae. We also see a clapperboard through a camera screen, an image of Ananya posing with her co-star MusCakkaan Jaferi, a vada pav with a beachy backdrop, a cute mirror selfie video and a close-up of her pink footwear. The final slide features Ananya with her mother, Bhavana Pandey.

In her elaborate caption, Ananya Panday shared stories behind all the photos. She wrote, “Some #CallMeBAE moments (binge now on Prime Video ) 1. GUTS if you haven't seen the show yet 2. & 3. bae's face before and after you see the show 4. Bae has a scarf hidden in almost every look she wears!! How many can you spot? 5. First shot of the shoot! Right before I tripped and fell over all the LV bags 6. My Muskiiiii Sairu #BehenCode 7. Cute shoes 8. Aloooo squishy which actually I had had in real life and Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (Neel) never had! 9. She's cute! Even when she sleeps 10. Cryyyying 11. Mama came to TRP set.”

Responding to the post, Muskkaan Jaferi wrote, “Oodles of pyaar (love) for my forever bae!!!! #behencode.” Bhavana Pandey drooped red hearts.

Ahead of Call Me Bae's release, Ananya Panday talked about how she played her dream role in the series. She told PTI, "They (makers) sent me eight episodes in a go, and when I read it, I felt, I'm could die to be part of this'. As a character, there's so much to do, so much to chew on. There are so many layers to the character.”

"There's a full journey, and the audience goes through everything with her. That was very exciting. But just not the character, even the story that it is. It is very light, fun and happy but there's something that we are trying to say by the end of the show, there's a big message there," Ananya Panday added.

Call Me Bae was released on Prime Video on September 6. The show also features Naman Arora, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vir Das and others.