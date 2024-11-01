Anil Kapoor Spends Diwali On The Set Of <i>Subedaar</i> With 300 Crew Members, Says "Worth Staying Away From Home"

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who recently began filming his upcoming OTT action drama Subedaar, celebrated the festival of lights on set and explained why staying away from home on the occasion was a worthwhile experience. On Friday, he shared a series of images capturing the festive moments with the Subedaar team. Sharing the images, he wrote in the caption, "Chaliye is Diwali ki kahaani sunte hain... Is baar Diwali ghar se door zaroor hai, par apno se door nahi. Iss ghar mein mere 300 apne rehte hain aur hum sab aapke liye ek sensational kahaani banana mein din raat ek kar rahe hain. Thank you to the entire crew for choosing us as your family this year :) Can't thank you enough."

The actor added, "Let's make a story that we can all be proud of, a story that's worth staying away from home for. SUBEDAAR TAIYYAR! Happy Diwali!." In one of the shared pictures, Anil Kapoor is seen wearing a black kurta pyjama as he lights a phuljhadi, a traditional sparker. Other images show him posing with Team Subedaar.

Recently, the makers shared a picture on Instagram to announce the filming of Subedaar. The snap features Anil Kapoor exhibiting an angry expression while firmly holding the hand of another person whose face was not revealed. "From the frontlines to the hometown - a fauji never backs down! Subedaar, Now Filming," read the side note.



Anil Kapoor will be slipping into the shoes of Subedaar Arjun Singh in the film. Radhikka Madan will play his daughter Shyama. Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is bankrolled by Anil Kapoor, Suresh Triveni and Vikram Malhotra under the banners of Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, Abundantia Entertainment and Opening Image. The script is penned by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

The movie will be released on Prime Video. Anil Kapoor, who recently completed 40 years in the film industry was last seen hosting the third season of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT.

