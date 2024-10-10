<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Trailer: Spot Majnu Bhai's Painting In Kartik Aaryan's Film

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 dropped the trailer of the film on Wednesday. In addition to the clash between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, the trailer also featured a special reference to Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's film Welcome. A memorable scene saw Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, saying, "Ye shrapit hai (This is cursed),” while gazing at a painting. The artwork in question is none other than the famous piece by Majnu Bhai from Welcome, featuring an orange donkey riding a yellow horse. A fan shared this moment from the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), noting that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Welcome seem to be part of the same universe. The post read, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer just casually confirming that Welcome and Bhool Bhuliyaa are in the same Universe.” For the unversed, both films are directed by Anees Bazmee.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer just casually confirming that Welcome and Bhool Bhuliyaa are in the same Universe ???????? pic.twitter.com/eEAA075kKq — desidharsh (@desidharsh) October 9, 2024

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer reintroduces the vengeful spirit of Manjulika (played by Vidya Balan) with a striking declaration, "I'm Manjulika.: Her return rekindles the intrigue and fear associated with the iconic character. Alongside Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, adds a comedic touch to the eerie atmosphere. He urges everyone to embrace the supernatural rather than fear it.

The plot thickens when Manjulika kidnaps Madhuri Dixit's character, who begins to exhibit Manjulika traits, intensifying the film's mystery. Rooh Baba finds himself juggling the dynamics between the two women embodying the ghost. The trailer concludes with a suspenseful yet humorous moment involving Triptii Dimri's character, hinting at a mysterious past that may tie into a ghostly subplot

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the third installment in the popular franchise. The series began with Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The franchise was revived by Anees Bazmee in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead.

In the upcoming film, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan reprise their iconic characters. The cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, is set to release on November 1.