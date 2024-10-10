Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Trailer: Spot Majnu Bhai's Painting In Kartik Aaryan's Film

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Trailer: Spot Majnu Bhai's Painting In Kartik Aaryan's Film
A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)
New Delhi:

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 dropped the trailer of the film on Wednesday. In addition to the clash between Rooh Baba and Manjulika, the trailer also featured a special reference to Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar's film Welcome. A memorable scene saw Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, saying, "Ye shrapit hai (This is cursed),” while gazing at a painting. The artwork in question is none other than the famous piece by Majnu Bhai from Welcome, featuring an orange donkey riding a yellow horse. A fan shared this moment from the trailer on X (formerly Twitter), noting that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Welcome seem to be part of the same universe. The post read, “#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Trailer just casually confirming that  Welcome and Bhool Bhuliyaa are in the same Universe.” For the unversed, both films are directed by Anees Bazmee.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer reintroduces the vengeful spirit of Manjulika (played by Vidya Balan) with a striking declaration, "I'm Manjulika.: Her return rekindles the intrigue and fear associated with the iconic character. Alongside Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan's character, Rooh Baba, adds a comedic touch to the eerie atmosphere. He urges everyone to embrace the supernatural rather than fear it.

The plot thickens when Manjulika kidnaps Madhuri Dixit's character, who begins to exhibit Manjulika traits, intensifying the film's mystery. Rooh Baba finds himself juggling the dynamics between the two women embodying the ghost. The trailer concludes with a suspenseful yet humorous moment involving Triptii Dimri's character, hinting at a mysterious past that may tie into a ghostly subplot

Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the third installment in the popular franchise. The series began with Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The franchise was revived by Anees Bazmee in 2022 with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead.

In the upcoming film, Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan reprise their iconic characters. The cast also includes Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma. The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner, is set to release on November 1.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Welcome, Anil Kapoor
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
New Mom Deepika Padukone On Feeling "Stressed" And Being "Sleep-Deprived"
<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Trailer: Spot Majnu Bhai's Painting In Kartik Aaryan's Film
Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Ratan Tata's Death: "An Era Has Just Passed Away"
Next Article
Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Ratan Tata's Death: "An Era Has Just Passed Away"
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com