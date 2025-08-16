Advertisement
Boy Falls Into Drain While Chasing Kite In Delhi

The police said all possible assistance is being provided to the boy's family, and further investigation is underway.

An officer said search will resume early Saturday morning with additional manpower (Representational)
  • Seven-year-old boy fell into a drain while trying to catch a kite in Delhi's Welcome area on Friday evening
  • According to the police, the incident took place near Lakdi Market Puliya
  • The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was alerted and a search and rescue operation was launched
New Delhi:

A seven-year-old boy fell into an open drain while trying to catch a kite in Northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Friday evening, prompting a search and rescue operation that was later suspended due to darkness, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place near Lakdi Market Puliya, where the boy, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, was playing in the area.

"We received a call in the evening regarding a child falling into a drain. A team immediately reached the spot and found that the boy had slipped into the water while chasing a kite," a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) was alerted and a search and rescue operation was launched with the help of local divers and personnel from the Fire Department. However, the operation had to be called off late in the evening due to poor visibility.

"The search will resume early Saturday morning with additional manpower and equipment," the officer said, adding that efforts are being made to block the flow of water in certain sections of the drain to aid the search.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

