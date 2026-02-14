35-Year-Old Murdered In Delhi. Sons, 10 And 13, Lead Cops To Killer

Police in Delhi received a report of a domestic dispute in the Sultanpuri area on Saturday and reached the house, only to find a 35-year-old woman lying on the mattress, a scarf tied around her neck.

The woman's husband and two sons were also in the house. The boys, aged 10 and 13, told the police that their father had carried out the murder.

Police officials said they received the report about a fight in Sultanpuri's P-Block around noon and rushed to the spot. They saw the woman lying motionless and her husband, Anil (39), who appeared to be drunk, also in the room with her.

The woman was immediately taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where doctors declared her dead.

During the investigation, the woman's sons told the police, individually, that their father, who works as a driver, had killed their mother following an argument. Anil was arrested based on their statements.

"A case has been registered. The body will be sent for a post-mortem and more evidence is being collected," said an official.