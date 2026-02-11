'Godman' Killed 3 With Poison <i>Laddoos</i> In Car In Delhi, Promised Them Money

A self-styled godman who killed two men and a woman inside a car in Delhi Peeragarhi used a manipulative technique to carry out the crime, the police have said. He is suspected to be involved in seven murder cases including the latest three, the police said.

The accused, Kamaruddin, has given chilling details of the case during questioning following his arrest. He fed the three people poison-laced laddoos in the name of performing a ritual.

But how did he convince them to eat the laddoos?

A windfall gain of wealth would come to them, he told them. The three believed him to their deaths.

The contaminants he added to the laddoos include sleeping pills, the police said. Initially, Kamaruddin told the two men that he would need a woman with long hair to perform the ritual that would make them rich.

Bodies Inside Car

Laxmi Devi, 40, was the woman who participated in the ritual. The other two have been identified as Randhir, 76, and Shiv Naresh Singh, 47. All three bodies were found inside an old SUV.

Kamaruddin also took pleasure in making the victims feel hopeless, sources said. He told Laxmi Devi that she would not get anything as her hand had some cuts, which would make her ineligible to receive the divine windfall.

Kamruddin alias Baba is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad.

"He was arrested following a detailed technical and field investigation. He was involved in a well-planned conspiracy to eliminate the victims and rob them of cash and valuables," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

The family members of the three who were found dead had denied any suicide angle, which led the police to begin a thorough investigation that included checking CCTV footage. The police said technical surveillance and call detail record analysis revealed that all three were in contact with Kamruddin in the days leading up to the incident and had visited Loni in Ghaziabad - first on the day before the incident, and then again on the day they were found dead.

The police found that one more person was in the car when the three were returning to Delhi; that person was Kamaruddin. The police are checking if more people were involved in the crime.