<i>Welcome To The Jungle</i> Shoot Halted Due To Pahalgam Attack, And Not Payment Issues: Report

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle shoot was not halted due to financial issues, claimed a source close to the production. As per a Hindustan Times report, the shoot of the film was halted due to the Pahalgam terror attack. The "30%" remaining shoot was pushed back as it was scheduled in Kashmir.

Dismissing the Pinkvilla report, a source close to the production told Hindustan Times, "70% of the shoot of Welcome to the Jungle is already done. The remaining 30% was to be scheduled in Kashmir, but because of the unfortunate Pahalgam attack, the plan got pushed."

On Monday, a Pinkvilla report claimed that the Welcome To The Jungle shoot faced several hurdles over the years and the shoot got stuck over "non-payment of dues to the actors and their staff."

"The film has been on floors for over a year and a half now. There are also issues of non-payment of dues to the actors and their staff. Some of the originally cast actors have exited the project, while others are still supporting it out of love for the franchise. They all believe that Welcome is a beloved franchise and are willing to adjust their dates to help complete Welcome to the Jungle," the Pinkvilla report claimed.

Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, features an ensemble cast of 34 actors led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, and Disha Patani among others. Welcome to the Jungle was officially announced in 2023 with a stellar cast. It was initially slated for a release during Christmas this year. Later, the release got postponed.

