<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Trailer: In Vidya Balan vs Madhuri Dixit, Will The Real Manjulika Please Stand Up?

The much-anticipated trailer for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is finally out and it's as thrilling as fans hoped. Released by T-Series on their YouTube channel, the nearly four-minute video shows the film's unique blend of psychological horror and comedy. The trailer opens with a haunting introduction to Manjulika, the vengeful spirit. Vidya Balan makes a powerful return, dramatically declaring, "I'm Manjulika," reigniting the mystery and dread surrounding her character. Kartik Aaryan's character Rooh Baba injects humour into the chilling atmosphere and encourages people to embrace the supernatural rather than fear it.

Things get serious when Manjulika takes Madhuri Dixit's character hostage, leading to some chaotic moments. Madhuri also says, "I'm Manjulika," adding to the mystery. The trailer mixes romance and comedy as Rooh Baba tries to handle both women portraying the spirit.

The trailer closes with a comedic yet tense moment involving Triptii Dimri's character, who seems to have a mysterious past, hinting at a potentially ghostly subplot.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third segment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Kartik Aaryan joined hands with Kiara Advani for the second part. Triptii Dimri replaces Kiara in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with Vidya reprising her role as the iconic Manjulika. Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma are also a part of the cast. The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will be released on November 1. It will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.