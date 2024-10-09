Kartik Aaryan's Pic With Pet Katori Is Aww-Dorable

Kartik Aaryan is ready to attend the trailer launch event of his much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 today, October 9. Ahead of the important event, he was seen praying at home. Kartik has dropped a picture on his Instagram feed where he is seen folding his hands and offering prayers with his back turned to the camera. His pet dog Katori joins him in the frame. Kartik Aaryan did not waste any time thinking about the caption and simply added a prayer hand emoji to the post.

Earlier today, Kartik Aaryan was clicked leaving Mumbai to mark his presence at Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's trailer launch event in Jaipur, Rajasthan. In a series of pictures shared by news agency ANI, the actor was seen inside a flight with T-Series head Bhushan Kumar. Dressed in casual attire, coupled with a cap and sunglasses, he interacted with the passengers and took selfies with fans. Kartik's million-dollar smile was unmissable in the photos.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third segment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Kartik Aaryan joined hands with Kiara Advani for the second part. Triptii Dimri replaces Kiara in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with Vidya reprising her role as the iconic Manjulika. Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Rajesh Sharma are also a part of the cast. The project is backed by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series.

Last month, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 enthralled the audience by unveiling the film's teaser. It begins with Manjulika screaming in the background, “How dare you give away my throne to him?" In one scene, Vidya Balan can be seen laughing maniacally and lifting the throne aggressively. The video is filled with all the quintessential elements of an Indian horror film, including eerie music, creaking doors and burning paintings. The song Ami Je Tomar playing in the backdrop alongside glimpses of the famous red door from the previous Bhool Bhulaiyaa movies delivers a nostalgic spin to the teaser. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's love story finds a place in the clip as well.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the screens on November 1.