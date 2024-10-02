Triptii Dimri Denies Taking Money For Jaipur Event: "No Payments Were Accepted..."

Triptii Dimri has denied allegations of skipping an event in Jaipur, which followed the organisers' actions of defacing her posters at the venue. The organisers of the Nari Shakti event by FICCI FLO's Jaipur chapter claimed that the actress charged Rs 5.5 lakh but failed to attend the event. In response to these claims, Triptii's spokesperson released a statement stating that the actress "fully honoured" her professional commitments during the promotions of her upcoming film, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, in which she stars alongside Rajkummar Rao.

The spokesperson clarified that attending the FICCI event was not part of her promotional obligations and mentioned that Triptii did not charge any fees for it, contrary to the organisers' claims. The statement read, "During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Triptii Dimri fully honoured her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film. Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It's important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities."

Videos from the venue showed the organisers expressing their intent to file a police complaint against Triptii. In one clip, a woman from the organising team was heard saying, "No one should watch her films; the entire Jaipur must boycott her because they commit and then don't show up. She is not at all worth calling a celebrity," as she proceeded to deface her poster, while the audience cheered.

On the work front, Triptii Dimri is well-known for her performances in films like Qala, Laila Majnu, Animal and Bulbbul. She was last seen in Vicky Kaushal's Bad Newz and is set to appear in the upcoming horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, which is slated for a Diwali release this year.