<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Teaser: "The Legend Of The Devil" Manjulika Is Back And So Is Rooh Baba

Navigating through the maze that is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 teaser will be full of surprises. The teaser begins with a voiceover by the original Manjulika (Vidya Balan) shouting, "How dare you give away my throne to him?" This is just the beginning of Manjulika's story as the devil returns. What follows are montages of a quintessential Indian horror film - burning paintings, eerie music (Ami Je Tomar playing in the backdrop) and the remember that red door from part one of the film? The doorway to this bhool bhuliyaa will be anything but easy. One scene, for instance, features Vidya Balan aggressively lifting the aforementioned throne.

The legend of the devil (Manjulika) returns and so does Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan). "The world is utterly foolish to fear ghosts," he says with conviction until he meets Manjulika. Did we mention that there is also a snippet of Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri's love story in the teaser? Excited much.

Check out the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 here:

Sharing the teaser on social media, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri wrote, "Kya Laga Kahaani Khatam Ho Gayi (what did you think, the story is over)? Rooh Baba vs Manjulika..iss Diwali. Teaser out now. The epic horror adventure begins this Diwali#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist named Aditya Srivastava. Shiney Ahuja featured as his friend and Vidya Balan played a character with split personality. She was critically acclaimed for her portrayal as Manjulika/ Avni. The film also featured Amisha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and the late Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.

The second part of the film featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starred Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav and it released in 2022. The film was a box office hit.