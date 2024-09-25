New Poster: Kartik Aaryan Confimrs <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> Release On Diwali

Thank you Kartik Aaryan for making our Wednesday a memorable one. The actor has shared the first-look poster of his much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Instagram. The poster features a securely closed door with the lock fastened with multiple sacred threads. The exciting slogan on the poster reads, "Darwaza Khulega Iss Diwali (The door will open this Diwali)". The locked door might be hinting at the return of the ghost Manjulika, who was imprisoned behind the closed doors in the franchise's films. In the caption, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Darwaza Khulega… Iss Diwali Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.”

Kartik Aaryan announced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's wrap in August 2024. The actor shared a video on Instagram, which featured the cast and crew of the film including director Anees Bazme. The filmmaker was heard saying, “Okay everyone. Everyone gets ready. We will go for take… Arey paglo chup ho jao…Sound, camera.” Before he could finish the sentence, Kartik chimed in with, “Action nahi, wrap up.” The camera then panned towards Kartik and the crew celebrating the wrap. Then, the team cut a large chocolate cake that has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Film Wrap” written on it. The caption of the post read, “‘Arey pagalo' Its a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3. Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali.”

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again on Diwali 2024. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee addressed the box office clash on one of his Instagram stories. He wrote, “Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement. As a filmmaker with over three decades of experience, I focus on crafting compelling stories, not getting entangled in film release/ business dynamics. I've seen many films succeed despite releasing on the same day. Seems like my words were lost in translation! Let me rephrase: I am thrilled for both Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Two amazing films, two talented teams. Let's do it together."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks Vidya Balan's return to the franchise. In addition to Kartik and Vidya, the film also features Tiptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit in important roles. Produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios, the film is the third instalment in the hit franchise. Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa released in 2007 and featured Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The franchise was revived by Anees Bazmee in 2022 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The original cast was replaced with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.