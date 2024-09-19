Anees Bazmee On Big Box Office Clash Between <i>Singham Again</i> And <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>: "Let's Do It Together"

Anees Bazmee addressed the issue of the impending big box office clash between his directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The director issued a statement and shared it on his Instagram stories. Anees Bazmee wrote, "Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement. As a filmmaker with over three decades of experience, I focus on crafting compelling stories, not getting entangled in film release/ business dynamics. I've seen many films succeed despite releasing on the same day. Seems like my words were lost in translation! Let me rephrase: I am thrilled for both Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Two amazing films, two talented teams. Let's do it together." Anees Bazmee's statement comes after a few reports claimed that the makers approached Rohit Shetty to postpone the release of his film. Take a look at what Anees Bazmee posted here:

Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 was earlier supposed to release on August 15. Announcing the new release date, Rohit Shetty shared a poster featuring the film's title and the names of the star cast. In the caption, Rohit wrote: "Sher aatank machata hai, zakhmi sher tabahi! See you in the cinemas once again... This Diwali." Ajay Devgn wrote: "#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024 (sic)." Take a look:

Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, is the fifth film in his cop universe and the third of the Singham franchise, with Ajay Devgn reprising his role as the fearless cop. It is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez with Reliance Entertainment, Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee. The movie also stars Triptii Dimri and is the third instalment of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Kartik Aaryan will reprise his role after featuring as the lead in the second installment.