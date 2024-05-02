Viral: Deepika Padukone Spotted In No-Makeup Look On Singham 3 Sets

Image instagrammed by shambhuu. (courtesy: shambhuu )

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone has been keeping herself busy with the shoot of Singham 3. On Thursday, a picure went viral from the sets of Rohit Shetty's film. The picture was shared by Shambhuu and Shambhavii, who acted as junior artistes in Singham 3. The post features a selfie, clicked by Deepika Padukone. While Shambhuu and Shambhavii are seen dressed as their part, Deepika sports a no-makeup-look. The post features a sketch of Deepika Padukone that the actors gifted her. Sharing the pictures, Shambhuu wrote, "deepikapadukone The Only Lady Singham. Glad to meet you mam One of the best days of my life. Felt soo lucky to work with you, still remember the day you smiled at me and the way you appreciated and became happy after seeing the sketch. I pray that we meet many more times in future..... Lots of love from us!! Always and forever mam. Love Love. The third slide is reposted by me!"

Last month, Deepika Padukone shared a poster from Singham Again. Deepika Padukone, who plays Shakti Shetty in the film, is seen dressed in a cop's uniform. The actress is seen recreating Inspector Bajirao Singham's signature pose in the poster. Deepika accompanied the post with the hashtags #LadySingham and #ShaktiShetty. Meanwhile, the film's director Rohit Shetty, sharing the post on Instagram, wrote, "My Hero... Reel mein bhi aur real mein bhi (in reel as well as real life). Lady Singham." Take a look:

Deepika Padukone's character Shakti Shetty was introduced in October last year. Deepika Padukone shared posters of her look from the film on social media and she captioned the post, "Introducing...Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain." Take a look at the poster here:

Singham released in 2011. It featured Ajay Devgn, Prakash Raj and Kajal Aggarwal in the pivotal roles. Singham Returns released in 2014. Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Amole Gupte were seen in the lead roles. Simbaa released in 2018, introducing Ranveer Singh in the franchise. In 2021, Sooryavanshi released and Akshay Kumar joined the cop universe. All the four films were hit at the box office.