Singham Again: Deepika Padukone Roars As Shakti Shetty. That's It. That's The Post

Make way for lady Singham aka Shakti Shetty (played by Deepika Padukone). On Friday evening, Deepika Padukone shared a poster from her next film - Singham Again. Deepika Padukone, who plays a character named Shakti Shetty in the film, is seen dressed in a cop's uniform. The actress is seen recreating Inspector Bajirao Singham's signature pose in the poster. Deepika accompanied the post with the hashtags #LadySingham and #ShaktiShetty. Meanwhile, the film's director Rohit Shetty, sharing the post on Instagram, wrote, "My Hero... Reel mein bhi aur real mein bhi (in reel as well as real life). Lady Singham."

In the comments section of Rohit Shetty's post, Deepika wrote, "Let's do this." On Deepika's Instagram post, Indian Police Force star Mayyank Taandon commented, "One and only." Deepika's Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi dropped fire emojis. Besides Deepika Padukone, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Deepika Padukone's character Shakti Shetty was introduced in October last year. Deepika Padukone shared posters of her look from the film on social media and she captioned the post, "Introducing...Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain." Take a look at the poster here:

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Rohit Shetty stepped into the web world with Indian Police Force. The series that released on January 19 on Prime Video India, starred Sidharth Malhotra along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.