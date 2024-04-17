Singham Again: Pregnant Deepika Padukone Spotted On Shoot

Deepika Padukone on the sets of the film. (courtesy: TeamDeepikaMY_)

Deepika Padukone, who is a part of Rohit Shetty's grand cop universe of films, was pictured on the sets of his next project Singham Again recently and needless to say, the photos are trending big time on social media. Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone, who is playing a character named Shakti Shetty in the film, was dressed in a cop uniform during the shoot. Besides Deepika Padukone, Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Check out the viral photo of Deepika Padukone from the sets of film here:

] Deepika Padukone and Rohit Shetty on the sets of #SinghamAgain#SinghamAgainpic.twitter.com/h7c9diAuP0 — BOND OO7 (@BOND420OO7) April 17, 2024

Deepika Padukone's character Shakti Shetty was introduced in October last year. Deepika Padukone shared posters of her look from the film on social media and she captioned the post, "Introducing...Shakti Shetty! #SinghamAgain." Take a look at the poster here:

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.

Rohit Shetty stepped into the web world with Indian Police Force. The series that released on January 19 on Prime Video India, starred Sidharth Malhotra along with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.