Arjun Kapoor On His Singham Again Role: 'I Have Given It My All'

Image instagrammed by Arjun Kapoor. (courtesy: ArjunKapoor)

Arjun Kapoor, who is all set to play the role of a villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, said in a recent interview that he has the potential to play a villain and he has given his all to the role. News agency ANI quoted Arjun Kapoor saying, "I'm ecstatic that a stalwart filmmaker like Rohit Shetty saw I had the potential to play the villain in his massively mounted Singham Again which boasts of so many stars in it! I know I have given it my all and I'm looking forward to seeing how people react to me when the film releases."

On taking up such a challenging role, Arjun Kapoor said, "So when I wanted to explore acting, I just wanted to act and face the camera. I was never fixated on what I was selected to play on screen. I wanted to feel the same passion and joy that I had seen actors feel when they gave the shot. I wanted to feel the rush to be in front of the camera and I wanted to work very hard to do a good job."

A couple of days back, Arjun Kapoor shared his first look from the film. The gory picture featured Arjun's face smeared with blood. Another image showed Arjun and Simmba AKA Ranveer Singh locking their eyes with each other. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post, "Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir's cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain."

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba. The next leg of the cop universe films is Singham Again, also starring Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor along with the other stars of the Rohit Shetty cop universe.