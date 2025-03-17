Karan Johar's Dig At Kartik Aaryan For "Stealing" <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</i> Franchise: "Khans And Kapoors Are Still The OG"

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have officially resolved their past differences and are now collaborating on a new film.

The duo, who recently co-hosted the IIFA Awards, engaged in a playful rap battle and took subtle jabs at each other's work while teasing their upcoming project together.

In his rap, Karan Johar referred to himself as the "evergreen faculty" compared to Kartik being the "new student" and proclaimed himself a "Kingmaker" in Bollywood. He also quipped, "Khans and Kapoors are still the OG guys, aaj kal ke hero dekho stealing their franchise."

Kartik responded by highlighting his success as an industry outsider and pointedly mentioned that his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 performed well at the box office while KJo's Student of the Year 2 faltered. Later that evening, Kartik was awarded Best Actor (Male) for his performance as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

During his acceptance speech, Kartik became emotional as he reflected on his challenging journey. "I don't have words right now. I am not Chandu, I am the champion. I know this is not an award for that film, but I have the same feeling," he said, adding that his entire experience with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise had been "full of thorns."

The actor revealed that when he was initially cast for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, many questioned whether a film of that scale could succeed with him in the lead. He also alluded to uncertainties surrounding Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, particularly regarding its release date - likely referencing its box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

Kartik concluded by expressing gratitude to audiences for their consistent support and appreciation of his performances in both Bhool Bhulaiyaa installments.