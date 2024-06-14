Lights, Camera, Action: Ranveer Singh's First Audition Video Is Crazy Viral

Ranveer Singh in a still from the video. (courtesy: dadasaheb_phalke_filminstitute)

Ranveer Singh made his big Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Band Baaja Baraat in 2010. Now, an old clip from his audition days is going viral. The video was originally posted by an acting school's Instagram page and was later re-shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actor on social media. The caption on the the post read, "Ranveer Singh First Audition in Mumbai. The post was shared along with the hashtags #bollywood, #actorlife #audition, #actingclass, #actingschools, #actingacademy to the post.

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. He will next be seen in Singham Again, alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor. He's set to star in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated Don 3, produced by the dynamic duo of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment. Scheduled for a 2025 release, this film will also showcase Kiara Advani in a significant role.

Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Kill Dil, Befikre and Padmaavat, Gully Boy, Simmba, 83. He also featured in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, to name a few.

On the personal front, the actor is expecting his first child with wife and superstar Deepika Padukone. The baby is due in September.