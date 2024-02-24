Kiara Advani On Don 3 Role: 'Now's My Time To Get Some Action In'

Image instagrammed by Kiara Advani. (courtesy: KiaraAdvani)

Kiara Advani, who has joined Don 3 as the female lead, opened up about why she has chosen such character in an interview with Filmfare. Kiara told Filmfare, "I think it's a conscious decision, I wanted to do something different. I wanted to change it up for myself, and this was one genre that I was longing to get myself into. And that's what's exciting, right?" Kiara added, "As an actor, you are constantly stepping into different characters and making the world believe that that's who you are. There will be a tough prep for the film, but I've got time to do that. I'm very excited, I've never done an action movie before. Now's my time to get some action in!"

On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment welcomed Kiara Advani onboard for Don 3. Excel Entertainment wrote on social media, "Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani #Don3." The announcement video however did not reveal any information about Kiara's role in the film. Take a look at the announcement video reshared by Kiara Advani on her Instagram feed:

Last year, the makers of Don 3 shared an announcement video to introduce us to the new Don. The clip began with a voiceover by Ranveer Singh, who says, "When will the sleeping lion wake up? The world wants to know? Go tell them, I have awoken and will appear again soon." No Don series of film is complete without the iconic "11 mulkon ki police" dialogue and this announcement video is not any different. Ranveer Singh says, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakadh paya hai mujhko kaun. Main hun Don (Wanted by the police of 11 countries, no one has been able to get me, I am Don)." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani rang in her first wedding anniversary with Sidharth Malhotra a few days back. The couple posted identical pictures from their horse-riding session and they captioned it, "It's not the journey or the destination it's the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life." Take a look:

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan.