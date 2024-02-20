Don 3 Update: Kiara Advani Will Be Female Lead Opposite Ranveer Singh

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: KiaraAdvani)

Hey folks, the wait is finally over. On Tuesday, Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment welcomed Bollywood star Kiara Advani on board for the upcoming film Don 3. Putting all speculations to rest regarding who will star alongside Ranveer Singh in the film, Excel Entertainment wrote on social media, “Welcome to the Don universe Kiara Advani #Don3.” The announcement video however did not reveal any information about Kiara's role in the film. Take a look at the announcement video reshared by Kiara Advani on her Instagram feed:

Last year around August, the makers of Don 3 shared an announcement video to introduce us to the new Don. The clip began with a voiceover by Ranveer Singh, who says, "When will the sleeping lion wake up? The world wants to know? Go tell them, I have awoken and will appear again soon." No Don series of film is complete without the iconic "11 mulkon ki police" dialogue and this announcement video is not any different. Ranveer Singh says, "11 mulkon ki police dhundti hai mujhe, par pakadh paya hai mujhko kaun. Main hun Don (Wanted by the police of 11 countries, no one has been able to get me, I am Don)."

Check out the Don 3 title announcement here:

In another post, Farhan Akhtar shared an extensive post, in which he asked the audience to show the new Don the same love that they gave to OGs Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. "In 1978, a character created by Salim-Javed and portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan with effortless elan, captured the imagination of theatregoers across the country. That enigmatic character was Don. In 2006, Don was reimagined and brought to life by Shah Rukh Khan in his own irresistibly charming way," read an excerpt of the the post.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.