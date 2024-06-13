Ajay Devgn Teases Singham Again: 'Some Work Still Left'

Ajay Devgn pictured at an event. (Image courtesy: IANS)

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has given an update regarding the upcoming instalment of his highly anticipated Singham Again. The actor interacted with the media on Thursday in the Juhu area of Mumbai. When asked if Singham Again is set to release on August 15, coinciding with Independence Day, Ajay responded, "Some work on the film is still left, we have to shoot some parts."

He further mentioned, "It's a big film, and we don't want to do things in haste. Jaldbaazi mein kaam kharab hota hai and we don't want that to happen (things often take a turn for the worse when done in haste, and we don't want that to happen with our film)."

Singham Again directed by renowned director Rohit Shetty, is the fifth film in his cop universe and the third film in the Singham franchise, with Ajay reprising his role as the fearless cop.

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.

Recently, Rohit Shetty wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of the film. If it manages to be released on August 15, it will result in a significant box-office clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, which has already booked the release date.

