A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Update: Kartik Aaryan Begins Shoot For The 'Biggest Film' Of His Career

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Bollywood's hit horror franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is set to thrill audiences once more with its highly anticipated third installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Leading actor Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with director Anees Bazmee, alongside esteemed actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. Several reports circulating on the internet earlier indicated that the filming will begin on March 9. Now, Kartik Aaryan himself confirmed the news. He shared a photo of himself praying in front of a temple in his home, seeking blessings for the auspicious beginning of the film. Captioning the photo on Instagram, he wrote "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today. #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

According to a report in Pinkvilla, production is scheduled for an 8-day shoot, with Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit ready to join the sets. Triptii Dimri, whose casting was recently announced, is also expected to join the shoot soon. Notably, Vidya Balan returns to the franchise after missing out on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

However, Akshay Kumar, who starred in the first installment and was absent from the second, will not feature in the upcoming film. Director Anees Bazmee clarified to Zoom, saying, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes."

Fans can mark their calendars as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for a Diwali 2024 release.