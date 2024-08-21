Asked If He's A Part Of <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>, Akshay Kumar Said, "Absolutely Not, It's Fake News"

Bollywood's hit horror franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, is set to thrill audiences once more with its highly anticipated third installment, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Recently, Akshay Kumar has put to rest the rumours surrounding his involvement in the upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The actor who played the pivotal role in the original 2007 movie, clarified that he will not be making any cameo appearances in the third installment of the franchise. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Akshay Kumar dismissed these rumors, stating, "No, absolutely not. It's fake news."

Earlier, director Anees Bazmee also clarified to Zoom, saying, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In future, certainly yes."

For the unversed, earlier this year, lead actor Kartik Aaryan announced the return of Vidya Balan, who played the iconic character Manjulika in the original, fueling speculation that Kumar might also be involved.

ICYDK, Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with director Anees Bazmee, alongside actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit. The film's shoot began on March 9. Kartik shared a photo of himself praying in front of a temple in his home, seeking blessings for the auspicious beginning of the film. Captioning the photo on Instagram, he wrote "Starting The Biggest Film Of My Career Today. #Shubharambh #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

Notably, Vidya Balan returns to the franchise after missing out on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Fans can mark their calendars as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is slated for a Diwali 2024 release.