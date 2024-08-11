Akshay Kumar On His Action Scenes Inspiration: "Tom and Jerry Is Not comedy, It's Violence"

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein. The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Pragya Jaiswal, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Fardeen Khan in key roles. In a recent promotional interview, Akshay made an interesting comment about the popular cartoon series Tom and Jerry. He referred to it as “violence” rather than comedy and revealed that many of his action scenes are inspired by the cartoon. During an interaction with Pinkvilla, when Fardeen Khan mentioned Tom and Jerry as one of his favourite comedy works, Akshay responded, “Tom and Jerry is not comedy, it's violence. Today I will tell you one secret. So many action scenes I have done, a lot of times I have taken it from Tom and Jerry. That whole helicopter scene, I took it from Tom and Jerry. Another idea I took was from National Geographic, but with Tom and Jerry, it is unbelievable to see the kind of action they have.”

During the same interview, Akshay Kumar also talked about his upcoming projects. He said, “Jolly LLB 3 shoot is complete; however, we are yet to shoot for the songs. Housefull 5 will begin next month. Welcome To The Jungle is 40 per cent over. We are yet to start shooting for Hera Pheri 3, I hope it begins soon…I am in talks for an action film, maybe it will start next year.”

Akshay Kumar also shared his thoughts on how the franchise culture has taken over the Indian Cinema. “People want to see franchises, so I am doing them. Whatever people say, we have to try and understand. But at the same time, I won't give up doing different kinds of cinema also. At times, even I want to give the audience, what I feel they want. Whether I succeed or not is a different thing, but that wouldn't stop me,” Akshay Kumar said.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Khel Khel Mein will be released on August 15. It has been bankrolled by T-Series Films, Wakaoo Films and White World Productions. The movie will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2, and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa.