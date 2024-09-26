<i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i> New Poster: Into The Shadows With Rooh <i>Baba</i> vs The OG Manjulika

Name a better match than the OG Manjulika and Rooh Baba, we will wait. So, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 , on Thursday, shared a brand new poster to quench the curiosity of fans. The poster features a silhouette of Manjulika up in the sky as Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba lights up the dark with a beacon in his hand. The caption accompanying the post reads, "Rooh Baba Vs Manjulika...Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 #YeDiwaliBhoolBhulaiyaaVaali." Excited much? Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, who also feature in the film, shared the poster on social media.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third installment of the popular 2007 horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar as a psychiatrist named Aditya Srivastava. Shiney Ahuja featured as his friend and Vidya Balan played a character with split personality. She was critically acclaimed for her portrayal as Manjulika/ Avni. The film also featured Amisha Patel, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav and the late Vikram Gokhale in pivotal roles.

Check out the new poster here:

On Wednesday, the makers shared a mysterious poster and wrote, "Darwaza Khulega... Iss Diwali #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

The third part of the film will be backed by Bhushan Kumar and it will be directed by Anees Bazmee. It is slated to release on Diwali this year and will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

The second part of the film featured Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, also starred Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav and it released in 2022. The film was a box office hit.