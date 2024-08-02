It's A Wrap For <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3</i>: Kartik Aaryan Shares A Video With Anees Bazmee And Crew

It is official - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's filming schedule has come to an end. Kartik Aaryan has shared a video on Instagram from the sets of the film. We also get a glimpse of Anees Bazmee. In the clip, the filmmaker can be heard saying, “Okay everyone. Everyone gets ready. We will go for take… Arey paglo chup ho jao…Sound, camera.” Before he can say action, Kartik jumps in with, “Action nahi, wrap up.” The camera then shows Kartik and the crew celebrating joyfully. Kartik hugs the director, and they cut a large chocolate cake that has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Film Wrap” written on it, In his caption, Kartik wrote, “‘Arey pagalo' It's a Wrap for #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 Haveli ka darwaza ek baar phir khulne ke liye taiyaar ho chuka hai. See you This Diwali.” Triptii Dimri, who will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, was amongst the first ones to comment on the post. She tagged Anees Bazmee and dropped a bunch of red hearts.

In addition to Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan will also be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Vidya, who appeared in the franchise's first film, was absent in the second installment. On the other hand, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri are making their debut in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who played a prominent role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was absent from the second installment and will not be seen in the upcoming film.

In an interaction with Zoom, director Anees Bazmee clarified, "No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I have not been able to script a film where we could work together. In the future, certainly yes." Releasing on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been bankrolled by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.