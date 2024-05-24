Chandu Champion Song Satyanaas: Kartik Aaryan Dances Like Nobody Is Watching

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's first song titled Satyanaas. The song captures the essence of Kartik Aaryan's character Chandu's journey alongside his friends, set against the backdrop of a moving train. The song unfolds with Chandu reminiscing about his first love, weaving a tale of romance and the bittersweet taste of separation. As the rhythm picks up, Chandu and his squad dive into energetic dance moves, celebrating life's peculiar twists and turns.

The climax of the song sees Kartik and his companions dancing atop the train as it traverses a bridge, symbolising their unbridled zest for life and the freedom to embrace every moment. Sung by Arijit Singh, Nakash Aziz, and Dev Negi, this track written by Amitabh Bhattacharya is already being hailed as an "instant blockbuster."

Captioning the post on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Aa raha hai aapka Champion #Satyanaas karne. Presenting my first Train song dedicated to all the padosis (neighbours) This will make you dance and your padosis too."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan steps into the role of Chandu. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

For the unversed, this collaboration marks Kartik Aaryan's first project with director Kabir Khan.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He also has an untitled project with Karan Johar in the line-up.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has been a part of several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.