Chandu Champion Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Shines In A Stirring Real Life Tale Of Struggle And Triumph

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Get ready, folks. Kartik Aaryan just dropped the trailer of his highly anticipated film Chandu Champion on social media. In Chandu Champion, Kartik Aaryan steps into the shoes of Murlikant Petkar, a Paralympic gold medalist. Murlikant Petkar won the gold medal at the 1970 Commonwealth Games and bagged another gold medal at the 1972 Paralympics in Germany. In the gripping trailer, Kartik Aaryan's character Murli is a man with an ambition to win a gold medal in the Olympics. He faces criticism from his classmates, teachers and parents. He was nicknamed "Chandu" by his classmates but Murli is determined to prove them wrong and win India's first gold medal in the Olympics. His journey unfolds as he sets his eyes on representing India in the Olympics, leading him to enlist in the Army to sharpen his skills.

However, fate takes a cruel turn as Murli ends up in a coma for two years after getting shot nine times. Yet, his indomitable spirit shines through as he refuses to succumb to despair. Through a series of compelling sequences, we witness Chandu's evolution— from his rigorous training in the army to his relentless pursuit of boxing excellence. The audience witnesses Chandu's arduous journey and the hurdles he overcame to become India's first Paralympic gold medalist.

Captioning the post on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "With immense pride and joy, sharing the trailer of my career's toughest and most special film that too from my hometown Gwalior, where I dreamt of becoming an actor, Chandu Champion, the story of a man who refused to surrender. Hope it touches your heart, entertains and inspires you to achieve your goals just like India's pride, Mr Murlikant Petkar.

On Thursday, Kartik Aaryan dropped the first poster of the film. The poster features Kartik Aaryan running on the field, drenched in sweat. The caption on the poster read, "The man who refused to surrender." The film will hit theatres on June 14 this year. Captioning the post on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Champion Aa Raha Hai...(Champion is coming). Super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career. Chandu Champion in theatres on 14 June." Take a look at the poster below.

On Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan shared a sneak peek of the film's first poster on social media. However, things took a surprising turn when his mischievous feline companion, Katori interrupted his promotional diaries. Katori playfully contributed to the promotional efforts by 'assisting' in tearing apart the poster. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, "Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin. Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster (The promotional activities were supposed to begin from today but Katori tore the poster. Now, the poster will come tomorrow."

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the story of a sportsman's resilience and determination. Kartik Aaryan steps into the role of Chandu. The film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming.

For the unversed, this collaboration marks Kartik Aaryan's first project with director Kabir Khan.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He also has an untitled project with Karan Johar in the line-up.

The actor, who made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, has been a part of several films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2.