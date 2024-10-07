Kartik Aaryan Wishes Sunny Singh On His Birthday With A Cute Message, Calls Him "<i>Mere Titu</i>"

Kartik Aaryan had the sweetest birthday wish for actor Sunny Singh who turned 39 on October 6. The duo worked together in the 2018 romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. While Kartik played the role of Sonu, Sunny essayed the character of his friend Titu. On Sunday, Kartik dropped a snippet from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety on his Instagram Stories, extending birthday greetings to his friend and co-star. The video features a comical scene where Sonu tries to convince Titu to not get married to Sweety (Nushrratt Bharuccha). Along with the clip, Kartik Aaryan wrote, “Happy birthday, mere Titu (heart and laughing emoji).”

Directed by Luv Ranjan, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was a big hit. The movie entertained viewers with the theme of friendship and bromance. Apart from the lead cast, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety also featured Ishita Raj, Alok Nath, Madhumalti Kapoor, Pawan Chopra and Ayesha Raza Mishra in key roles. Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh previously worked together in Akaash Vani and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Both the films were directed by Luv Ranjan.

Sunny Singh had earlier talked about his camaraderie with Kartik Aaryan, describing their friendship to be like that of “college friends”. He said, “The bonding between me and Kartik has always been good. We are like school, college friends and we keep laughing whenever we are together. We go to the same gym as now and first we laugh together from a distance and then we talk… But sometimes we get busy. I feel good that we are busy. But whenever we talk on the phone or we meet, we go back to laughing and having fun,” in a chat with Siddharth Kannan.

Sunny Singh also revealed that Kartik Aaryan once took him to eat at a roadside Chinese food.

On the work front, Sunny Singh was last seen in the romantic comedy Amar Prem Ki Prem Kahani. Aditya Seal is also a part of this Hardik Gajjar-directed film. It premiered on JioCinema on October 4. Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is ready for the release of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 — the third segment of the hit franchise. He has teamed up with Triptii Dimri for the horror comedy. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the screens on November 1.