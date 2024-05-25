Inside Nushrratt Bharuccha's Holiday In Italy

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared this image. (courtesy: nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt Bharuccha's recent Instagram post will make you want to pack your bags and head to your dream destination. The actress, who turned 39 on May 17, is currently enjoying a birthday trip across France and Italy. Accompanying her on this vacation is her Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 co-star Ishita Raj. To keep her fans updated, Nushrratt shared a series of images and videos on Instagram on Friday. The post showcases Nushrratt enjoying a yacht ride in Italy's Positano. Dressed in an elegant ivory maxi dress, Nushrratt Bharuccha posed for the camera with a million-dollar smile. In the caption, the actress declared, “I am a Sea-Girl now.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared a video on her Instagram Stories, originally posted by Ishita Raj. The video shows the two of them sitting inside a yacht, enjoying the breathtaking view of the sunset. “We truly have unfolded another world. What say Nushrratt Bharuccha? A sundowner never felt this good!!!” read the text attached to the post.

Fully immersed in the holiday vibe, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Ishita Raj had their hair tied up in buns for hassle-free fun. Sharing a video with Ishita on Instagram, Nushrratt wrote, “Twinning in vibe, heart and soul.”

Wait, there is more. Nushrratt Bharuccha also shared a video where she's seen steering a boat. Her floral monokini and white sunglasses are setting high standards for vacation fashion goals. The caption read, “I held on! and steered my way back..”

In terms of work, Nushrratt Bharuccha last appeared in Akelli. In the movie, she played the role of Jyoti, a woman who gets stuck in Iraq and struggles to come back to India. While talking about her character, Nushrratt told PTI, “I find that journey and that story of how she gets saved by someone also very interesting. It's just about the story... If the story appeals to me, I'm happy to be a damsel in distress and (wait for) a hero coming and saving me. It's absolutely fine.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha added, "How she is stuck, where she's stuck and how she's trying to go back to her loved ones in India... In such situations, somebody would've given up. They would have said it is daunting and too big a thing. But she fought for it. So her entire story was very interesting to do.”

Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in Chhorii 2. The film is sequel to 2021 horror-drama film Chhorii.