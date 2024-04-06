10/10 If You Can Count Nushrratt Bharuccha's Pairs Of Shoes In This Pic

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared this image. (courtesy: NushrattBharuccha)

If you are a sneakerhead, Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest Instagram post is for you. The actress has shared pictures of her footwear collection, and trust us, it looks no less than a “shoe factory.” In the frame, Nushrratt is sitting on the floor with her shoe collection. From flats to pumps, her footwear collection screams goals. We can spot ample options in loud and muted hues. Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Nushrratt wrote, “Nush and her Shoe Factory.” We hope you did not miss Charlie And The Chocolate Factory reference.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in Akelli. In the film, the actress played the role of Jyoti, who gets stuck in Iraq and tries to come back to India. Talking about her character in the film, Nushrratt told PTI, “I find that journey and that story of how she gets saved by someone also very interesting. It's just about the story... If the story appeals to me, I'm happy to be a damsel in distress and (wait for) a hero coming and saving me. It's absolutely fine.”

"How she is stuck, where she's stuck and how she's trying to go back to her loved ones in India... In such situations, somebody would've given up. They would have said it is daunting and too big a thing. But she fought for it. So her entire story was very interesting to do," Nushrratt Bharuccha added.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his NDTV review for Akelli, wrote, “Akelli focusses squarely on the story of Jyoti Arora and how the girl from a small north Indian town ends up in Mosul. Sacked from her job as a member of the ground staff at an airport after an altercation with a badly-behaved passenger, Jyoti is compelled to accept the position of a factory supervisor in a war zone.”

He continued, “On landing in Mosul, she witnesses an unwilling suicide bomber, a petrified pre-teen girl, blow herself up in the middle of a road. That is only the first of several explosions that occur in Akelli. Jyoti struggles to surmount the trauma of the opening encounter with a bit of help from her manager, Rafeeq (Nishant Dahiya), but even bigger trouble erupts even before she can settle into her job.”

In addition to Akelli, Nushrratt Bharuccha has appeared in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama.