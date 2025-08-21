Autopsy Rules Out 'Trauma' In Frenchman Livestream Death

A post mortem on a Frenchman who died during a live stream found that he was not killed by trauma or a third party, a public prosecutor said Thursday.

"The probable causes of death appear to be medical and/or toxicological," Nice prosecutor Damien Martinelli said, adding that further tests had been ordered.

Raphael Graven, known online as "Jean Pormanove" or "JP", died on Monday near the French Riviera city during a live stream, with footage showing him lying under a sheet while another man threw a plastic bottle at him.

Two forensic doctors found no "internal or external traumatic injuries" or burns, only a few bruises and healed lesions, the prosecutor said.

"The medical experts consider that Mr Graven's death was not traumatic in origin and was not related to the intervention of a third party," said Martinelli.

Graven may have suffered from heart problems and was undergoing medical treatment for his thyroid gland, the prosecutor added.

The 46-year-old had built a following of hundreds of thousands on Australian streaming platform Kick by putting on live shows in which he was abused or humiliated.

Prosecutors said he died Monday in the village of Contes near Nice.

Kick said all co-streamers involved in the event had been banned from the platform pending the outcome of the investigation.

It said it was also running a "complete re-evaluation" of its French content.

The platform is seen as having less stringent user terms than those of its livestreaming rival Twitch.

