Video: Thief Tries To Break Into House, Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan Hole

Subhash Kumar Rawat, a resident of Kota in Rajasthan, had gone to a temple with his wife and when they returned on Sunday night, nothing could have prepared the couple for the sight that awaited them: a man was stuck in a hole meant for an exhaust fan in their house.

The Rawats immediately began screaming and when they regained their composure, they asked the man what he was doing. Suspended 10 feet above the ground with his head and arms inside the house and his legs dangling outside, the man told them he was a thief. Others would have given up in the impossible situation, but the man chose to issue threats instead.

The thief told the couple that some of his accomplices were nearby and warned them that harm would come to them if they did not let him go.

The Rawats immediately informed the police and videos show the thief holding on to a rod as police personnel try to free him. One cop on the outside and two inside, the man can be seen being pulled into the house, wincing and crying out in pain. Another man standing on the ground holds him and he is finally able to stand uncertainly on his feet.

Officials said the man has been arrested and is being interrogated. His accomplices fled after he got stuck and the car in which they reached the house has also been seized. The car, they said, has a 'police' sticker and they are trying to find out how the gang procured it.