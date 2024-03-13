Crazy Viral: Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Cast Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha And Sunny Singh's Reunion

Sunny Singh shared this photo on his Instagram story.

The cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunited. No, not for a third installment of the franchise, but for the wedding reception of Sunny Singh's sister. The star-studded event saw the attendance of Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj, and director Luv Ranjan among others. Photos from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media. Sunny Singh shared a photo featuring himself and Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram story. The actors looked suave in formal looks and were all smiles. Nushrratt Bharuccha, on the other hand, looked resplendent in a red saree, while Ishita and Sonnalli also sported ethnic outfits. Take a look at the photos.