Crazy Viral: Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Cast Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha And Sunny Singh's Reunion

New Delhi:
Sunny Singh shared this photo on his Instagram story.
The cast of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 reunited. No, not for a third installment of the franchise, but for the wedding reception of Sunny Singh's sister. The star-studded event saw the attendance of Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Sonnalli Seygall, Ishita Raj, and director Luv Ranjan among others. Photos from the ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media. Sunny Singh shared a photo featuring himself and Kartik Aaryan on his Instagram story. The actors looked suave in formal looks and were all smiles. Nushrratt Bharuccha, on the other hand, looked resplendent in a red saree, while Ishita and Sonnalli also sported ethnic outfits. Take a look at the photos.
Directed by Luv Ranjan, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 offers a comedic portrayal of contemporary relationships, revolving around three friends navigating the complexities of modern-day romance. Filled with humour, drama, and relatable scenarios, the film explores the challenges of love and commitment, testing the bonds of friendship and relationships along the way.Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sunny Singh recently wrapped up shooting for Risky Romeoin Kolkata. Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, began the shooting of his upcoming horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and recently concluded filming for Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion narrates the true story of a resilient sportsman, with Kartik portraying the titular character. Reportedly, the film is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, a freestyle swimmer and India's first Paralympic gold medalist.