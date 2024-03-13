The Internet Shreds Louis Vuitton Over Post Of Emma Stone's Oscar Dress That Ripped

Emma Stone at the Oscars. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Emma Stone had a glorious win at the 96th Academy Awards. Emma Stone received her second Best Actress Oscar for her performance as Bella Baxter in Yorgos Lanthimos's Poor Things. Her first win was in 2017 for her performance in La La Land. However, Emma Stone's big moment was punctuated with a wardrobe oopsie. As she stepped onto the stage to accept the golden statuette, Emma revealed, "My dress is broken. I think it happened during I'm Just Ken. I'm pretty sure," referring to Ryan Gosling's performance at the ceremony. She also ended her speech by saying, "Don't look at the back of my dress." After Emma Stone's dress oopsie at the Oscars, the official Instagram handle of Louis Vuitton (who designed the outfit) shared pictures of the actress in the aforementioned dress. The Internet was not happy.

A quick glance at the comments section of Louis Vuitton's Instagram post. "High quality dresses (my dress is broken) LOL," wrote a user. Another one added, "Now show the back." A second read, "Hahaha the nerve to still post it." A third read, "Next time work on the craftsmanship! #embarrassing." Another user added, "Wasn't it broken." Inputs from another user, "But her dress broke." Another Instagram user commented on the brand's post, "I honestly wouldn't mention that I am the designer for a faulty dress. You guys are hilarious." A section of the Internet even demanded the brand to apologise for the dress oopsie. "I have not seen any apology regarding the incident," read a comment.

Another user highlighted, "She was humiliated and felt unsafe. Look at her face and words to all the women as she approached the stage. You stole her moment." Similar thoughts echoed in the comments section, "Imagine how nervous she was already with the acceptance speech but then she had to keep pulling up the dress to make sure she doesn't expose herself accidentally. It was such a shame. Do better." Another comment read, "Next time make her a dress with better seams, it was her special moment, she didn't deserve her dress to rip."

This is the post shared by the brand:

Emma Stone is the star of films like La La Land, Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Easy A and Cruella, among many others.