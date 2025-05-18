Emma Stone's Pixie Cut Works In Perfect Sync With Her Nude Lip At Cannes 2025

Emma Stone made sure to make heads turn as she made yet another appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The Kinds Of Kindness actress was like a breath of fresh air on a hot summer day by the French Riviera as she strutted out wearing a black satin slip dress with pristine white lace details. But what caught our eyes was her less-is-more makeup game teamed with her pretty pixie cut tresses.

Emma Stone was ready to take on yet another day at the coveted Cannes Film Festival 2025 with her beauty and charm. The 36-year-old actress looked like a dream in her minimal glam avatar that featured her fresh and dewy complexion, feathered eyebrows that framed her face just right, a touch of nude blush and a champagne highlight on the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose to give her that youthful look, and a nude lip colour that added the perfect amount of colour to her pout.

If Emma's makeup game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? She styled her red head hair into an all new pixie cut for the summer time that featured waves and side swept fringes across her forehead.

Emma Stone looked fresh, fabulous and pretty-perfect at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.

