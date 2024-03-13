Oscars 2024: Michelle Yeoh's Post For Emma Stone And The Jennifer Lawrence Factor: 'I Confused You But...'

Michelle Yeoh shared these photos.(courtesy: michelleyeoh_official)

Michelle Yeoh, last year's Oscar winner of the Best Actress Award for Everything Everywhere All At Once, in a recent Instagram post clarified why she let Jennifer Lawrence hand over the trophy to this year's Best Actress winner Emma Stone. Michelle Yeoh, who was meant to give the trophy to Emma Stone for her award winning performance in Poor Things, did a last minute switch up, causing confusion on the stage. Michelle Yeoh wrote, "Congratulations Emma! I confused you but I wanted to share that glorious moment of handing over Oscar to you together with your best friend Jennifer! She reminded me of my Bae Jamie Lee Curtis. Always there for each other."

Jamie Lee Curtis, who played the role of Deirdre Beaubeirdre in Everything Everywhere All At Once, cheered big time for her co-star Michelle Yeoh when she won at the the Golden Globes last year. The video went crazy viral.

Coming back to Michelle Yeoh's post, a section of the Internet slammed Emma Stone for seemingly ignoring the veteran. "Michelle, you don't need to explain for her, she didn't respect to you," wrote an Instagram user. "You are the best. They were rude," added another. "Emma Stone was really rude. You didn't nothing wrong," read a third. "She straight up ignored you. Extremely disrespectful," another user added. Another user wrote, "You showed us what generosity is. But I totally agreed that what Emma and Jennifer did last night was rude. I want you to know that we will always admire and respect you, Michelle."

Another section of the Internet thought the moment was wholesome. An Instagram user wrote, "I'm crying. You really said: everybody shut up now! Queen! Love you all." Another one added, "Society wants women to be pinned against each other but the reality is we can all win. absolute queen activities on display here, nothing less." Another comment read, "OMG! Crying I already thought that's why you handed the Oscar to Jen that's the sweetest gesture ever." Another one wrote, "Thank you for the clarification! That was the nicest gesture by you to make Emma's big moment even more special by including her best friend Jennifer Lawrence. Thank you, Michelle! You are such a wonderful human being and talented actress."

See Michelle Yeoh's post here:

Michelle Yeoh is the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. She won for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once last year. She was crowned Miss Malaysia at the age of 20 and she went on to star in multiple action films alongside Jackie Chan. She is the star of the 1997 James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and other popular movies from her filmography include Crazy Rich Asians, Memoirs Of A Geisha, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Lady among many others.