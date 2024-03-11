Oscars 2024: Rule Of 5 - Meet Hall Of Fame Who Presented The Acting Awards

Michelle Yeoh, Sally Field, Jennifer Lawrence and others on stage. (Image Couresy: Getty)

The 96th Academy Awards borrowed from an Oscar ceremony of decades past to celebrate both old and new winners of the acting awards. Way back in 2009, the Oscars had five previous winners to present the awards for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor. 15 years later, the "Fab 5" concept was resurrected by the Oscar producers, with one of the original presenters from 2009 returning this year as well. This year's winning actors were Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Robert Downey Jr. They and their fellow nominees were introduced by five former winners with last year's winner of the award announcing this year's winner. Meet the hall of fame.

BEST ACTRESS

Michelle Yeoh, last year's winner for Everything Everywhere All at Once, introduced Sandra Huller, nominated for Anatomy Of A Fall.

Sally Field, who won for Norma Rae (1980) and Places in the Heart (1985), introduced Poor Things star Emma Stone

Jennifer Lawrence, 2013 winner for Silver Linings Playbook, introduced Killers Of The Flower Moon's Lily Gladstone

Charlize Theron, who won for Monster in 2004, introduced Annette Bening (Nyad)

Jessica Lange, Best Actress in 1995 for Blue Sky, introduced Carey Mulligan, nominated for Maestro.

Image Courtesy: Getty

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser, last year's winner for The Whale, introduced Jeffrey Wright, star of American Fiction

Nicolas Cage, who won for Leaving Las Vegas in 1996, introduced Paul Giamatti, nominated for The Holdovers

Matthew McConaughey, 2014's Best Actor for Dallas Buyers Club, introduced Bradley Cooper of Maestro

Ben Kingsley, who won for Gandhi in 1983, introduced Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy - Ben Kingsley was part of the 2009 'Fab 5' as well

Forest Whitaker, 2006's Best Actor for The Last King Of Scotland, introduced Colman Domingo, nominated for Rustin

Image Courtesy: Getty

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis, last year's winner for Everything Everywhere All at Once, introduced Nyad's Jodie Foster

Mary Steenburgen, who won for Melvin and Howard in 1981, introduced Oppenheimer star Emily Blunt

Lupita N'yongo, 2014's Best Supporting Actress for 12 Years A Slave, introduced Da'Vine Joy Randolph of The Holdovers

Rita Moreno, iconic winner in 1962 for West Side Story, introduced America Ferrera from Barbie

Regina King, who won for If Beale Street Could Talk in 2019, introduced Danielle Brooks, nominated for The Color Purple

Image Courtesy: Getty

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan, last year's winner for Everything Everywhere All at Once, introduced American Fiction star Sterling K Brown

Sam Rockwell, who won for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri in 2018, introduced Robert Downey Jr of Oppenheimer

Tim Robbins, 2003 winner for Mystic River, introduced Robert De Niro, nominated for Killers Of The Flower Moon

Christoph Waltz, two-time winner for Inglorious Basterds (2009) and Django Unchained (2012), introduced Barbie's Ryan Gosling

Double winner Mahershala Ali - Moonlight (2017) and Green Book (2019) - introduced Mark Ruffalo, star of Poor Things

Image Courtesy: Getty

Back in 2009, the Best Actress presenters were Halle Berry, Marion Cotillard, Shirley MacLaine, Sophia Loren and Nicole Kidman; Best Actor was presented by Adrien Brody, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley; Whoopi Goldberg. Goldie Hawn, Anjelica Huston, Eva Marie Saint and Tilda Swinton presented Best Supporting Actress; Best Supporting Actor was presented by Alan Arkin, Cuba Gooding Jr, Joel Grey, Kevin Kline and Christopher Walken. The 2009 winners were Kate Winslet (Best Actress for The Reader), Sean Penn (Best Actor for Milk), Penelope Cruz (Best Supporting Actress for Vicky Cristina Barcelona) and Heath Ledger (posthumous Best Supporting Actor for The Dark Knight).