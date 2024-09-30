Viral: Jab Kartik Aaryan Met "Real Champions" Navdeep Singh And Preethi Pal

Kartik Aaryan famously depicted India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Sharma in his film Chandu Champion. At a recent event, Kartik got to meet with the para-athletes who won big at the Paris Paralympics 2024. He posted a video featuring Indian Paralympians Navdeep Singh, Preethi Pal and others. They gave a special shoutout to Kartik's film and recreated a dialogue from the movie. The clip began with Kartik Aaryan holding his phone camera from a lower angle, when the group in unison screamed, “Chandu kya bolta hai, Champion hai main. (Why do you call me Chandu? I am a champion.)” Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, “Kisi ko kabhi kam mat samajhna. Chandu nahi champion hai. With the real champions.”

Navdeep Singh won a gold medal at the javelin F-41 event at the Paris Paralympics, while Preethi Pal clinched two bronze medals in the 100-metre and 200-metre sprint under the T-35 event

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion also featured Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Sonali Kulkarni and Bhuvan Arora. The movie chronicles the life of Murlikant Petkar, highlighting his journey from an army man to a celebrated athlete.

Kartik Aaryan will now be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film is directed by Anees Bazmee and is the third instalment in the hit franchise. The series launched back in 2007 with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. They were replaced by Kartik and Kiara Advani in the 2022 sequel Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Now, the third part marks Vidya's return to the franchise. Other cast members of the film include Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release on Diwali, this year. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at the box office.

Recently, Anees Bazmee shared his reaction to the clash on one of his Instagram stories. He wrote, “Some media personnel are misinterpreting my statement. As a filmmaker with over three decades of experience, I focus on crafting compelling stories, not getting entangled in film release/ business dynamics. I've seen many films succeed despite releasing on the same day. Seems like my words were lost in translation! Let me rephrase: I am thrilled for both Singham 3 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Two amazing films, two talented teams. Let's do it together."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is bankrolled by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios.