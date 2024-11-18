SS Rajamouli Is Excited About <i>Pushpa 2</i> Trailer, Calls It A "Wildfire": "Can't Wait For The Party"

Ever since the trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule dropped on Sunday, the internet has been abuzz with excitement among fans. But the trailer now has a new fan, none other than acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli. As soon the trailer released, people from the fraternity praised the 2-minute-48-second clip, adding to the anticipation around the movie. The man behind the Oscar-winning RRR and the magnum opus, Baahubali, Rajamouli shared his review of the Pushpa 2 trailer on social media. Take a look at what he posted.

"WILDFIRE started in Patna!! Spreading across the country!! Explodes on Dec 5th!!! CAN'T WAIT for the party PUSHPA!!!," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Not just SS Rajamouli, several others from the industry also praised the trailer. Rishab Shetty posted his best wishes for the movie, writing "#Pushpa2 trailer looks MASSive and packed with power! Wishing the entire team all the best for another blockbuster!"

Director Harish Shankar also expressed admiration for the team, writing, "Every frame showcases your hard work, and every minute detail of Pushparaj reflects your passion. The time and energy you've invested are clear evidence of your love for cinema. Hats off, dear @alluarjun."

Even cricketer David Warner posted a congratulatory message on his Instagram Stories along with the poster of the movie.

The much-awaited trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule was launched in Patna on Sunday in a grand event. It picks up from where Pushpa: The Rise had left off, and shows a lot of potential to have even more action and drama than the first one. There are new characters as well this time. At the event, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna interacted with the media and posed for the shutterbugs.

