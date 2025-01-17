Shilpa Shirodkar Defends Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Amid Fan Criticism

Bigg Boss contestant Shilpa Shirodkar got evicted from the show just days before the finale. Earlier, the actress talked about how her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu didn't support her when she entered the house.

In an interview with Galatta India, Shilpa addressed the issue of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar being trolled for their lack of support to her.

Shilpa told the portal, "Oh my God! Come on! You're not gonna judge a relationship based on a post. It's ridiculous! And truly honestly, yeh seekha hai maine Bigg Boss ke ghar mein (And honestly, this is what I have learnt inside the Bigg Boss house): I don't care what people say. I know what my family means to me. I know how much I mean to them. And I know that's all that matters."

On Tuesday, Namrata Shirodkar shared Shilpa's Bigg Boss 18 poster on Instagram Stories and urged fans to vote for her. She tagged Shilpa and added red heart emojis in the caption.

During the family week, Shilpa Shirodkar's daughter Anoushka Ranjit entered the Bigg Boss house. In a conversation with India Today, Anoushka revealed that Namrata Shirodkar and her husband Mahesh Babu had sent a message for Shilpa.

She said, "It's interesting how both of them had the same thing to say. They told me to tell mom that they are so proud of her, and can't wait to see her with the trophy."

The finale will air on January 19. Rajat Dalal, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra are the top six contenders, fighting for the trophy.