<i>Pushpa 2</i> New Poster: Fahadh Faasil's Birthday Treat - Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat 2.0 Loading

Fahadh Faasil celebrates his 42nd birthday today. On the occasion of his birthday, the Pushpa 2 makers unveiled a brand new poster of the actor, who portrayed Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS in the first installment of the film. The poster will definitely grab your attention. In the picture, Fahadh Faasil can be seen dressed in a vest and lungi (traditional Indian attire for men). He can be seen holding a pistol in one hand and a spade in another. The villain arc of Fahadh Faasil will make the innocent villagers tremble - as they can be seen standing helpless in the background. Sharing the picture, a fan page dedicated to the actor, wrote, "Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the stellar actor #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday. Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat IPS will be back with a bang on the big screens. #Pushpa2TheRule Grand release worldwide on 6th DEC 2024." Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna, who will reprise her role in the film, also wished co-star Fahadh Faasil. Sharing the poster on her Instagram stories, Rashmika wrote, "Happiest Birthday to you Sir." Take a look:

The release date of Pushpa 2 has been postponed till December. The production team shared an elaborate note, explaining they changed the release date due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work. "Pushpa 2 The Rule is one of the most anticipated Indian films. Following the immense success of Pushpa: The Rise, our responsibility to deliver excellence has increased significantly. We have been tirelessly working to complete the movie and release it on time. However, due to the remaining shoot and subsequent post-production work, we will not be releasing the film on August 15th, 2024. This decision is made in the best interests of the film, the audience, and all stakeholders. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience on the big screen without compromising quality," an excerpt from the post read.

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. It stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. The first installment of the film released in 2021.