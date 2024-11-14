Allu Arjun Admits Buying Alcohol In Goa Seven Years After Viral Video, But There's A Twist

All set for the release of his upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun recently appeared on the talk show Unstoppable with NBK to promote the film and spoke on a wide range of subjects with the host Nandamuri Balakrishna. In the episode that is slated to air on Thursday night, the actor also broke his silence on a video of him that went viral seven years ago. In the video, the actor was seen buying alcohol from a liquor shop in Goa. This had divided the internet, where one section favoured him, and the other thought it was irresponsible of him for not being a good role model.

In the episode, the Pushpa actor admitted that he was buying the alcohol indeed, but it was for a friend, not him. According to a Pinkvilla report, the friend in question is also set to appear on the show.

Set to release in two parts, the first part of the episode will air at 7 pm on Thursday, and will also stream on the OTT platform Aha. Allu Arjun's mother Nirmala Allu will also make a special appearance during the show.

In the same episode, the actor also opened up about being the first Telugu actor to win a National Award. "Best Actor kinda National Award evariki vachindi ani check cheste, okka Telugu peru kuda ledu. Adi naa manusu lo baa undipoindi. Idi nenu round-up chesi, deeni kottali (I checked the Best Actor National Awards list and realised no Telugu person had gotten it. It hurt me to see that. I decided then to achieve it)," Allu Arjun replied when asked about his feelings on the win.

On the work front, Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to release in theatres on December 5. Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil will reprise their roles as Srivalli and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, and Arjun will play Pushpa. The sequel will continue the story of the first movie, chronicling Pushpa's reign in the underworld.