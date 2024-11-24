Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Spotted On A Lunch Date, Leaked Photos Go Viral

Vijay Deverakonda confirmed not being single just a few days ago during an interview. While that fuelled rumours of his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, a recent leaked photo of the two has gone viral and internet users are convinced that the word on the street might be true. The picture in question is of the couple enjoying a lunch date at a cafe wearing colour coordinated outfits. The photo, initially shared on Reddit, got widely circulated on social media. In the photo, Vijay is wearing a white tee paired with a checked shirt and denims, while Rashmika is twinning in a blue crop top and denims facing her back to the camera.

Fans of the couple flooded the comments section of the post, sharing their speculations and thoughts on the couple. Callin the relationship a "hide and seek" game, one user wrote, "This is one of the most openly secretive relationships currently. They know that we know. We know that they know. Yet they still wanna play Hide and Seek," another wrote, "Damn, bhabhi1 looks jacked..", while several dropped "Cute" on the post.

During the interview a few days back when Vijay was asked about his take on unconditional love, the actor replied, "I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know if it's unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don't know of any love that comes...maybe there is, maybe it's my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it's a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it's okay to be conditional in love."

In the same interview, the actor admitted in a game of Never Have I Ever that he is dating a co-star and isn't single. He said, "I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to."