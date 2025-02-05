Raha Kapoor Clicks <i>Maasi</i> Shaheen Bhatt's Pic. The Comments Explode

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's little one, Raha, is proving to be the best niece ever. Curious why? Just take a look at Shaheen Bhatt's latest Instagram post.

The author shared a black-and-white picture of herself. In the snap, Alia's sister can be seen smiling and looking at the camera. The sweetest part? The photo credit goes to none other than Raha.

Shaheen Bhatt captioned the post with a camera emoji and simply wrote, “Raha.” We don't know about you, but we can not stop saying “awww.”

Reacting to the post, Alia and Shaheen's mother, veteran actress, Soni Razdan wrote, “Awwww,” and dropped a red heart.

In November last year, Raha turned two. Her doting aunt could not help but share the sweetest birthday wish. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen Bhatt posted an adorable picture of little Raha holding her fingers.

“Raha - my sweet, silly, kind baby girl - everything you touch turns to happiness. I love you more than you will ever know. Happy Birthday my little bean,” Shaheen wrote in the caption.

Before that, on Raha's first birthday, Shaheen Bhatt shared a heartwarming post featuring a piece of cardboard cut into the shape of the number "1" with Raha's name written on it.

Alongside the picture, she penned a sweet birthday message: "Time flies when you're having fun. Happy Birthday my bean - there is no greater joy than loving you." Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming movies of Raha's parents – Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The power couple is set to share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, which also features Vicky Kaushal in a pivotal role.

Apart from that, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Yash Raj Films' spy universe project Alpha, alongside Sharvari Wagh. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Ramayana: Part 1, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.