When Rekha, Influenced By Amitabh Bachchan, Became A Vegetarian And "Stopped Living Dangerously"

Rekha turned a year older on Friday (October 10). Around 1976, Rekha began a journey of transformation that would redefine her life and career.

In her early twenties at the time, she set out to reinvent not just her look, but her craft and the way the world perceived her. The turning point, by her own admission, was her growing association with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, as noted in Yasser Usman's Rekha: The Untold Story.

Gone was the carefree girl who took life as it came and didn't plan for the future. Rekha was determined to refine herself, working on her language skills in Hindi, English and Urdu, and putting in immense effort to evolve both personally and professionally.

She wasn't only focused on crafting a new appearance but also on building a brand-new identity.

Her transformation became one of Bollywood's most talked-about stories - a plain Jane turning into a glamorous diva.

Rekha followed a strict diet, maintained a rigorous fitness routine, and practised yoga, something almost unheard of for Bollywood actors in the 1970s. In many ways, she emerged as a trendsetter and a trailblazer. Even makeup became a serious pursuit, tired of the exaggerated, theatrical techniques used in Indian cinema at the time, she reportedly travelled to London to study at The Make-up School and learn the art professionally.

Rekha Credited Amitabh Bachchan For Her Transformation

While the transformation drew headlines, Rekha herself always credited Amitabh Bachchan for inspiring it.

In an old interview with Rediff, she said, "It is the strongest influence in my adult life, just like my mother was in my adolescence. From him I learnt punctuality, silence, discipline, dedication, concentration and professionalism. He influenced my behaviour and lifestyle. I became a vegetarian and stopped living dangerously. The enchanting thing is that with him, it's not just the change but even the process of changing that has been beautiful."

Background

Earlier, veteran journalist Pooja Samant revisited the subject. Speaking to Hindi Rush, she said her sources told her that "Rekha turned vegetarian to impress Amitabh Bachchan."

Samant added, "A level of infatuation must have developed between the two, but I don't think it was love because he was already married."

She also recalled one infamous incident - Rekha attending Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's wedding wearing sindoor, which, according to Samant, "took attention away from the bride and groom on their special day."

Film historian Hanif Zaveri has also shared a lesser-known anecdote about Jaya, Rekha, and Amitabh. Speaking on the Meri Saheli podcast, Zaveri said that during the height of rumours about Amitabh and Rekha's alleged affair, Jaya had invited Rekha for lunch while her husband was away shooting.

Rekha eventually married businessman Mukesh Agarwal in 1990, but the marriage ended tragically when Agarwal died by suicide a few months later. Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, has been married to Jaya Bachchan since 1973. The couple share two children, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha starred together in films like Do Anjaane, Mr Natwarlal, Suhaag, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Silsila.

Rekha was last seen in Super Nani (2014), directed by Indra Kumar, alongside Randhir Kapoor and Sharman Joshi. Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the 17th season of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

