Varun Dhawan Shares A BTS Pic With Sunny Deol From <i>Border 2</i> Set: "Sunny Days"

The production of the highly anticipated movie Border 2 is currently in full swing. On Monday, the film's makers took to Instagram to share an exciting behind-the-scenes photo from the sets in Jhansi.

The image features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan sitting atop a tank, flanked by producers Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, co-producer Shiv Chanana, Binoy Gandhi and director Anurag Singh, who are all positioned in front of it.

The caption accompanying the photo read, "Action, legacy, and patriotism! #SunnyDeol on the sets of #Border2 in the rugged cantonment of Jhansi, alongside #VarunDhawan, Producer #BhushanKumar, #NidhiDutta, co-producer #ShivChanana, #BinoyGandhi, & director #AnuragSingh. January 23, 2026, gear up for a saga of valor and sacrifice."

Varun Dhawan also shared a picture with Sunny Deol on his Instagram. The caption read, "Sunny days. Hameraa saab ji #border2 #indianarmy Jan 2026."

Border 2 also stars Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh. While the original Border (1997) focused on the Battle of Longewala, the sequel is believed to be inspired by the Kargil War of 1999.

The Kargil War was a brief but intense conflict where Pakistani forces infiltrated Indian territory in the Kargil district in early 1999. In response, India launched a major military and diplomatic effort to reclaim the territory, eventually regaining 75%-80% of the land, including nearly all high-ground areas.

The original Border, which released in 1997, featured an ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, and Puneet Issar, alongside a supporting cast of Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt, and Sharbani Mukherjee.

Border 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, and is set to release in theatres on January 23, 2026.