Vicky Kaushal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra And Other Stars On Virat Kohli's 51st ODI Century: "Record Breaker, Record Maker"

Can you even call yourself a cricket fan if you haven't watched the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday? The Rohit Sharma-led squad crushed arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets in the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Stadium. And the highlight of the match? Hands down, Virat Kohli's epic century that steered Team India to victory. The star cricketer smashed his 51st ODI century and bagged the Player of the Match title.

With this century, Virat Kohli became the fastest batter in ODI history to score 14,000 runs as he reached the milestone in just 287 innings. The previous record was held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who hit 14,000 runs in 350 innings.

Just like every Indian, our favourite celebs are also hyped about Virat's big moment. Let us check out some stars who dropped congratulatory messages for the cricketing legend:

1. Vicky Kaushal

The Chhaava star, Vicky Kaushal, shared a picture of King Kohli in his Instagram Stories. In his caption, the actor called Virat Kohli a “Record breaker, Record maker!”

2. Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra also could not resist sharing Virat Kohli's image on his Instagram Stories. “Congratulations Team India on a fantastic win! A dominant performance from start to finish. Well played!” read his caption.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

As Virat Kohli scored 100 runs off 111 balls, Samantha clicked a picture of her TV screen and shared it on Instagram. And yes, don't miss the "King Kohli" crown on his head.

4. Mira Rajput

Keeping it simple and straight to the point, Mira Rajput wrote, “No one like Kohli.” And honestly, we could not agree more.

5. Rajkummar Rao

The Stree 2 actor shared Virat Kohli's snap with folded hands, red hearts, and Indian flag emojis. Check it out:

6. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty reshared a poster celebrating Virat Kohli's 14,000 ODI runs. She tagged Virat and added white hearts and tricolour flag emojis.

7. Jaccky Bhagnani

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani reposted Virat Kohli's picture, which was originally shared by the Indian Cricket Team. In his side note, he wrote, “What a performance! The spirit of victory shines bright.”

Congratulations, Virat Kohli.