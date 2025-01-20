<i>Chhaava</i> New Posters: Behold The Glory Of Vicky Kaushal In Fighting Form

Vicky Kaushal fans, do not waste another second – head straight to his Instagram. Why, you ask? Well, the star has just dropped a series of posters for his upcoming film, Chhaava. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna in key roles.

In the new posters, Vicky Kaushal is seen in four different avatars. The first one is pure fire. Vicky, portraying Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is holding two swords. Raging fire in the background amplifies the intensity in his eyes.

In the next poster, Vicky Kaushal's warrior side is on full display. The actor is holding a sword in one hand and a shield in the other. His mouth is open in a roar, as though he is charging into battle against his enemies.

The third poster has Vicky Kaushal dressed in deep saffron, with his hair styled in a half-bun. He is aiming a bow and arrow, ready to strike.

Lastly, Vicky Kaushal is seen holding a trident. The intensity of his expression and posture screams warrior mode.

The text attached to the poster read, “Agni bhi woh, Paani bhi woh, Toofan bhi woh, Sher Shiva ka #CHHAAVA hai woh! #ChhaavaTrailer out on 22nd January! Releasing in cinemas on 14th February 2025.”

Reacting to the post, Huma Qureshi dropped a fire emoji. Zoya Akhtar posted a red heart and a fire emoji. Ashish Verma also shared red heart and fire emojis. Many other followed suit.

Chhaava tells the inspiring story of the fearless warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. His coronation marked the start of a legendary reign. The film is set to showcase his extraordinary courage and remarkable journey.

Releasing on February 14, Chaava has been bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.